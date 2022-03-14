Wolfe Research Trims CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Target Price to $116.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research from $171.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of CBRE opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $111.00.
In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
