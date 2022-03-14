Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading 16.9% Lower This Week (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $250.89 or 0.00642775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $481,954.78 and $2,289.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00045081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.94 or 0.06609811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,951.64 or 0.99794280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040790 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

