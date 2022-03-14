WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$201.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of WSP Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.10.

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $130.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $92.43 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

