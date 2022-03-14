Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.32.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Xebec Adsorption stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,631. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$1.37 and a 1 year high of C$5.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$241.75 million and a PE ratio of -4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

