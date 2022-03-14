Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the February 13th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 277,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.51. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

