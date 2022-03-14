Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of XIN opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.79.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.
Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.
