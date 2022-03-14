Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 10449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $578.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yalla Group by 3,711.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 888,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

