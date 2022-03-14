Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.80

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 2627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

