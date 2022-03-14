Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) will post sales of $139.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.30 million and the lowest is $135.10 million. Amarin posted sales of $142.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $560.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $637.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $555.84 million, with estimates ranging from $419.97 million to $708.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amarin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $2.96 on Monday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

