Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Announce $2.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) will post $2.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $12.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $13.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after buying an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,526,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $407.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $304.07 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $420.02 and its 200 day moving average is $426.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

