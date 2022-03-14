Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.02 Million

Analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will post sales of $182.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.33 million and the highest is $187.70 million. Lindsay posted sales of $143.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $689.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $688.41 million to $689.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $716.27 million, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $722.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lindsay.
Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.
Shares of LNN stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.11. 71,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,050. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.40. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.
Lindsay Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.
