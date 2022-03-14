Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.02 Million

Analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will post sales of $182.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.33 million and the highest is $187.70 million. Lindsay posted sales of $143.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $689.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $688.41 million to $689.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $716.27 million, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $722.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Lindsay by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lindsay by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lindsay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 28.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Lindsay by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNN stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.11. 71,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,050. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.40. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Lindsay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.