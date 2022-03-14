Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $125.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $97.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $534.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $538.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $584.50 million, with estimates ranging from $558.00 million to $611.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million.

Several brokerages have commented on MESA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $144.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

