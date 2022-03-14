Zacks: Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

