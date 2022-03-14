Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Medical.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ AMEH traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. 2,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,587. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 72.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,222,000 after buying an additional 2,466,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 188.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after buying an additional 398,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 104.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after buying an additional 386,270 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,909,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after buying an additional 169,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical (Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.