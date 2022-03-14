Zacks: Analysts Expect IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full-year sales of $26.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.23 million to $26.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.07 million, with estimates ranging from $46.57 million to $49.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IsoPlexis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,736,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,579,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISO opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.36. IsoPlexis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $16.95.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

