Zacks: Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) to announce $3.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the lowest is $2.98 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $13.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KDP stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $37.07. 164,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,791,763. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $196,944,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.