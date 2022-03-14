Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) will report $210,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $300,000.00. Brickell Biotech posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year sales of $510,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.89 million, with estimates ranging from $470,000.00 to $11.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brickell Biotech.
BBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of BBI opened at $0.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.40.
Brickell Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brickell Biotech (BBI)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brickell Biotech (BBI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.