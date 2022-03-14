Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) will report $210,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $300,000.00. Brickell Biotech posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year sales of $510,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.89 million, with estimates ranging from $470,000.00 to $11.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brickell Biotech.

BBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 69.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBI opened at $0.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

