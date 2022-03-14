Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.93 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.19 billion to $29.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.94. 20,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

