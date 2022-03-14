Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.13). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 232,228 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,807,578 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,128,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

