Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.13). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 232,228 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,807,578 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,128,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.