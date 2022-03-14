Zacks: Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Post $2.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

ADI stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,722,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

