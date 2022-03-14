Zacks: Brokerages Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.75 Million

Brokerages expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) to report sales of $21.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $22.01 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $27.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $82.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.91 million to $83.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $85.36 million, with estimates ranging from $81.33 million to $88.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 779,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 67,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

