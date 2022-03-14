Zacks: Brokerages Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.75 Million

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Brokerages expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) to report sales of $21.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $22.01 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $27.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $82.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.91 million to $83.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $85.36 million, with estimates ranging from $81.33 million to $88.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 779,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 67,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust (Get Rating)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.