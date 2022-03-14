Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,793,000 after purchasing an additional 119,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.