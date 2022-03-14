Zacks: Brokerages Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. Origin Bancorp posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.13. 42,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,048. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

