Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Squarespace Inc. provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Squarespace alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQSP. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Squarespace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.47.

Shares of SQSP opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Squarespace by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Squarespace (SQSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.