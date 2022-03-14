Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) to Sell

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

AQST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

AQST stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.33.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 189,652 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,618,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

