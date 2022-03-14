Zacks Investment Research Lowers DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Hold

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

DRH has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

DRH stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $9.44. 3,406,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,381. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

