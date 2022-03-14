Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMR. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $942,147.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,392,415 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

