Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MKFG. Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Shares of MKFG stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Markforged has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at $160,671,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Markforged by 193.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,592,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

