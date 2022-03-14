Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) versus GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Head to Head Review

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GSE Systems and Zenvia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.63 -$10.54 million $0.53 3.26 Zenvia $83.36 million 2.27 -$4.16 million N/A N/A

Zenvia has higher revenue and earnings than GSE Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GSE Systems and Zenvia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Zenvia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zenvia has a consensus price target of $21.15, suggesting a potential upside of 358.79%. Given Zenvia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zenvia is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and Zenvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems 20.37% -0.29% -0.11% Zenvia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zenvia beats GSE Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSE Systems (Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses on nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About Zenvia (Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

