ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. ZENZO has a market cap of $287,665.91 and $567.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00173242 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00025837 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00021837 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00363716 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

