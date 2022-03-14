Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $1.80 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of Zhihu stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. 204,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,471. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

