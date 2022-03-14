Zilliqa One Day Volume Reaches $34.02 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $494.47 million and $34.02 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.00283152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003695 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.13 or 0.01177581 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003348 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,810,545,700 coins and its circulating supply is 12,519,078,547 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

