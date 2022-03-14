ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $10.03 Per Share

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the company will earn $10.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $38.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE ZIM opened at $78.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,146.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after buying an additional 721,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 25,114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7,855.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 125,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 123,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $17.00 per share. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 86.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

