ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Raised to $120.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $78.81 on Thursday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $17.00 per share. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 86.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 35.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,550 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,786,000 after acquiring an additional 948,948 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

