Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,479. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $97.90 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.87.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,454 shares of company stock worth $26,058,036. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,649,000 after buying an additional 386,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.