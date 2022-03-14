Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the February 13th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 983,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE ZWS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

ZWS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

