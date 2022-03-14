ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CNET stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

