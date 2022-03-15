$0.18 EPS Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.24. Constellium reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CSTM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 984,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Constellium has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $21.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 445,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,352.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,417 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 261,066 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.