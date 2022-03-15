$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.24. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

