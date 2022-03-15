$0.42 EPS Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. Triumph Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 1,287.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 157,859 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGI traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.48. 688,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,831. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.87. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

