-$0.68 EPS Expected for IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.73). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IsoPlexis.

ISO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISO opened at $3.79 on Friday. IsoPlexis has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

