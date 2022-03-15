-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $3.14 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.