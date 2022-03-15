$0.87 EPS Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) to post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $7,581,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 10.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.37. The company had a trading volume of 618,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $190.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.66. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $64.21.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

