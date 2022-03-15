$1.08 EPS Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Prologis posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $151.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after acquiring an additional 320,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after acquiring an additional 350,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

