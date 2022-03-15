$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.79.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded down 0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,337. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of 28.92.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

