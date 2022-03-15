$1.52 EPS Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. QCR posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in QCR by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QCR by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in QCR by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in QCR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

QCRH opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.20. QCR has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

