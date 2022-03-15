$1.71 EPS Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.82. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.46. 42,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,648. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $126.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

FMC announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

