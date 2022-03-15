$1.81 Million in Sales Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) to report $1.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $9.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Yumanity Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,926. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.