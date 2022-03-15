1,000 Shares in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 220,487 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Camtek Profile (Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.