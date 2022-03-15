11,391 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,791,000 after acquiring an additional 61,112 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,641 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,249. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

EAT stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

